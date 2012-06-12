FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Details of Greek 6-month T-bill auction
June 12, 2012 / 9:27 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Details of Greek 6-month T-bill auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.625 billion euros
($2.03 billion) of six-month debt on Tuesday, paying a slightly
higher yield compared with a previous auction in May.	
    The bills were sold into a rollover as 2.0 billion euros of
six-month paper mature on June 15.	
    The following are details of the auctions: 	
***************************************************************	
    AUCTION DATE            June 12, 2012          May 8, 2012	
    ISSUE DATE              June 15, 2012          May 11, 2012	
    MATURITY                Dec. 14, 2012          Nov. 9, 2012	
    AMOUNT AUCTIONED        1.25 bln eur           1.0 bln eur	
    TOTAL BIDS              2.669 bln eur          2.603 bln eur	
    -Competitive            2.294 bln eur          2.303 bln eur	
    -Non-competitive          375 mln                300 mln	
    COVERAGE RATIO            2.14                   2.60	
    TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT   1.625 bln              1.3 bln	
    UNIFORM YIELD             4.73%                  4.69%	
    CUT-OFF PRICE             97.664                 97.684	
    CUT-OFF RATIO            100.0%                 100.0%	
    SECOND-DAY BIDS	
    AUTHORISED AMOUNT         375 mln               300 mln	
    -------------------------------------------------------	
    source: PDMA	
	
 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

