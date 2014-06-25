FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's OTE says in talks to buy rival's pay-TV ops
June 25, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Greece's OTE says in talks to buy rival's pay-TV ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s major telecoms firm OTE said on Wednesday it was in preliminary talks with the main shareholder of its rival Forthnet to buy its subscription television operations.

“There have been preliminary contacts between OTE and Forthnet’s major shareholder Forgendo Ltd., regarding the Nova pay-TV operations,” OTE said in a bourse filing.

Forthnet, an internet, telecommunications and pay-TV provider, has a market capitalisation of 144 million euros ($196 million) on the Athens bourse.

Its biggest shareholder Forgendo, which is controlled by Emirates International Telecommunications, holds a 44 percent stake in the company.

Vodafone, OTE’s biggest domestic rival, holds a 6.5 percent stake in Forthnet and earlier this month acquired an option to increase it to 19.75 percent.

OTE is controlled by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom. ($1 = 0.7355 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

