Greek PM plans European tour after recovery-source

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will visit Germany, France and Brussels to seek changes to Greece’s bailout deal as soon as he recovers from eye surgery, a government official said on Tuesday.

“As soon as his doctors give him the go-ahead, he plans a European tour in which he will definitely go to Berlin, Paris and Brussels,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Tuesday, Samaras talked on the phone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who invited him to Berlin after his election victory on June 17. Samaras had the surgery on Saturday to repair a damaged retina and will miss an EU-summit later this week.