FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM plans European tour after recovery-source
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Greek PM plans European tour after recovery-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will visit Germany, France and Brussels to seek changes to Greece’s bailout deal as soon as he recovers from eye surgery, a government official said on Tuesday.

“As soon as his doctors give him the go-ahead, he plans a European tour in which he will definitely go to Berlin, Paris and Brussels,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Tuesday, Samaras talked on the phone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who invited him to Berlin after his election victory on June 17. Samaras had the surgery on Saturday to repair a damaged retina and will miss an EU-summit later this week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.