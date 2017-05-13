Passenger train derails in Greece, reports of injuries

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - A passenger train derailed in northern Greece on Saturday night but there was no immediate information about casualties, a fire brigade official said.

The train was heading from Athens to the second biggest city Thessaloniki. The Athens News Agency reported 100 people were on board a carriage which derailed and said there were reports of casualties. Other media reported five carriages had derailed near the town of Adendro some 37 km from Thessaloniki.

Eight fire brigade trucks were deployed to the area, the fire brigade official said. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Clarke)