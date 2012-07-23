FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next aid for Greece unlikely before Sept-EU Commission
July 23, 2012 / 10:29 AM / 5 years ago

Next aid for Greece unlikely before Sept-EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - The next tranche of euro zone aid for Greece is unlikely to be paid before September, the European Commission said on Monday, noting international lenders had first to finish an assessment of Greek reforms that are far behind schedule.

“The decision on the next disbursement will only be taken once the ongoing review is completed,” a Commission spokesman told a regular news briefing.

“Over the last few months, significant delays in programme implementation have occurred due to the double parliamentary elections in the spring,” the spokesman said.

“The Commission is confident that the decision on the next disbursement will be taken in the near future, although it is unlikely to happen before September,” he said.

The spokesman declined to comment on press reports that the International Monetary Fund might stop lending to Greece and reiterated that Greece should remain a member of the 17-member single currency bloc. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)

