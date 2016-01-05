Greece rolls over 6-month T-bills, yield steady

ATHENS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($1.75 billion) of six-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Tuesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.97 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.

In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The sale’s bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from a previous auction in December. Settlement will be on Jan. 8. (1 US dollar = 0.9285 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)