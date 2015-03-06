FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to auction 1.0 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on March 11
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Greece to auction 1.0 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on March 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 6 (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros ($1.09 billion) of three-month treasury bills on March 11 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday, announcing its second sale this month as the government faces a cash crunch.

Shut out of debt markets and with aid from its official creditors frozen, Athens is scrambling to meet this month’s funding needs, which include maturing treasury paper and a 1.5 billion-euro loan payment to the International Monetary Fund.

Issuing T-bills is the only source of commercial borrowing for the left-right coalition government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The country’s EU/IMF creditors have set a 15 billion-euro cap on such issues which has already been reached.

The European Central Bank made clear on Thursday it would not raise the limit on Greece’s issuance of short-term debt to help it avert a funding crunch, since EU treaty barred monetary financing of governments.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be March 13, when a previous 1.6 billion-euro issue of three-month paper matures. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid.

A previous sale of 3-month T-bills in February was priced to yield at 2.50 percent.

Earlier this week Athens sold six-month paper, successfully rolling over a maturing issue but at the highest yield in 11 months. (1 US dollar = 0.9114 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Renee Maltezou and Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.