Greece to auction 1 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on Dec. 9

ATHENS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 1.0 billion euros ($1.09 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Dec. 9 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Athens successfully refinanced paper last month, managing to keep its public finances afloat, and the bills were priced to yield 2.70 percent.

In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement date of the new bills will be Dec. 11. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)