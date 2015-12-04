FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to auction 1 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on Dec. 9
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

Greece to auction 1 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on Dec. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 1.0 billion euros ($1.09 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Dec. 9 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Athens successfully refinanced paper last month, managing to keep its public finances afloat, and the bills were priced to yield 2.70 percent.

In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement date of the new bills will be Dec. 11. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.