UPDATE 1-Greece to auction 2.25 bln euros of three- and six-month T-bills on Dec. 9

(Adds auction of six-month treasury bills)

ATHENS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Greece will sell 2.25 billion euros ($1.09 billion) of three- and six-month Treasury bills on Dec. 9 to refinance maturing issues, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Greece plans to raise 1.25 billion euros from six-month and 1 billion euros from three-month bills, the PDMA said.

In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The settlement date of the new bills will be Dec. 11. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)