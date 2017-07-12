UPDATE 1-Gaming firm Razer seeks Oct HK IPO at up to $5 bln valuation-source
* IPO could value gaming hardware company at $3 bln-$5 bln-source
ATHENS, July 12 Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($929.99 million) of three-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance maturing issues, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 2.33 percent, down from 2.70 in a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 238 million euros in non-competitive bids.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.85, up from 1.30 in the previous sale.
In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is July 14. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* IPO could value gaming hardware company at $3 bln-$5 bln-source
LONDON, July 12 British workers saw their pay and bonus growth fall further behind inflation in the three months to end-May, data showed on Wednesday, but the jobless rate hit a 42-year low.