March 18, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Greece sells 1.3 bln euros of 3-month T-bills, yield falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 18 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.81 billion) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 3.10 percent, down from 3.60 percent in a February auction. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.38, unchanged from the previous sale.

The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday’s auction will be March 21.

Greece lost access to bond markets three years ago, when its debt crisis erupted and monthly T-bill sales are its sole remaining source of market funding.

Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
