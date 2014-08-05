Greece sells 812.5 mln euros of 6-month T-bills, yield eases

ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($1.08 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said. The T-bills were priced to yield 2.02, down three basis points from 2.05 percent in a previous sale in July. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 3.03, up from 2.66 in the previous sale. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be August 8. The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)