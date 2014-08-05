FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 812.5 mln euros of 6-month T-bills, yield eases
August 5, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Greece sells 812.5 mln euros of 6-month T-bills, yield eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Greece sold 812.5 million euros
($1.08 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll
over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
    The T-bills were priced to yield 2.02, down three basis
points from 2.05 percent in a previous sale in July. The sale's
bid-cover ratio was 3.03, up from 2.66 in the previous sale.
    The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be August 8.
The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids.
    Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills,
which it regularly refinances.

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

