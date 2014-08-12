FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 1.3 bln euros of 3-month T-Bills, yield steady
August 12, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Greece sells 1.3 bln euros of 3-month T-Bills, yield steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.73 billion) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 1.75 percent, unchanged from a previous sale in July but still the lowest funding cost since January 2010, when the debt agency sold three-month treasury paper at 1.67 percent.

The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.61, up from 2.35 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday’s auction will be August 18. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

