Greece sells 1.14 bln euros of 6-month T-bills, yield eases
#Market News
September 2, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Greece sells 1.14 bln euros of 6-month T-bills, yield eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.14 billion euros ($1.49 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 2.0 percent, down two basis points from 2.02 percent in a previous sale in August. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.5, down from 3.03 in the previous sale.

The settlement date for Tuesday’s auction will be September 5. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
