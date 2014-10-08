Greece sells 1.138 bln euros of 6-month T-bills, yield steady

ATHENS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.44 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Wednesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 2.0 percent, unchanged from a previous sale in September. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.67, up from 2.5 in the previous sale.

The settlement date for Wednesday’s auction will be October 10. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances. (1 US dollar = 0.7891 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)