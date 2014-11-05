FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece sells 1.138 billion euros of 6-month T-bills, yield steady
November 5, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Greece sells 1.138 billion euros of 6-month T-bills, yield steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.138 billion euros (1.42 billion US dollar) of six-month treasury bills on Wednesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 2.0 percent, unchanged from a previous sale in October. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.09, down from 2.67 in the previous sale.

The settlement date for Wednesday’s auction will be November 7. The amount raised included 272 million euros in non-competitive bids. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

