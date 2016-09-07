FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield steady
September 7, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.46 billion) of three-month treasury bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids.

In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from a previous auction in August. Settlement date is September 9. (1 US dollar = 0.8900 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

