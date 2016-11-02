FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Greece rolls over 6-month T-bills, yield steady
November 2, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 10 months ago

Greece rolls over 6-month T-bills, yield steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.26 billion) of six-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.97 percent, unchanged from a previous sale in October. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the previous auction.

In the rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is November 4. ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

