10 months ago
Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield steady
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills, yield steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.26 billion) of three-month treasury bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from a previous auction on October 12. Settlement date is November 11. ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
