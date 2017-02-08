BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Feb 8 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.21 billion) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.
The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the previous auction in January.
In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is February 10. ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.