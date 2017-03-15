FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills at steady yield
March 15, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 5 months ago

Greece rolls over 3-month T-bills at steady yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 15 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale earlier this month. The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the previous auction on March 8.

In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is March 17. ($1 = 0.9417 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

