FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece sells 1.3 bln euros of 6-month T-bills, yield drops
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Greece sells 1.3 bln euros of 6-month T-bills, yield drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 6 (Reuters) - Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue at the lowest funding cost since January 2010 when the country’s debt crisis began.

The T-bills were priced to yield 2.70 percent, down from 3.01 percent in an April auction, the country’s debt agency (PDMA) said. The sale’s bid-cover ratio was 2.65, down from 3.10 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids and the settlement date for Tuesday’s auction will be May 9.

Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.