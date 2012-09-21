FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Greek mission chief denies delay in troika report
September 21, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

EU's Greek mission chief denies delay in troika report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s mission chief for Greece denied on Friday that the troika of European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders plan to delay their assessment of Greece’s progress on its bailout until after U.S. elections in November.

“It is not true,” Matthias Mors told reporters when asked about the report as he left a meeting with Greece’s finance minister in Athens.

EU officials and diplomats earlier told Reuters the crucial EU/IMF report looked set to be delayed until after the Nov. 6 vote because policymakers wanted to avoid any shock to the global economy that could affect the election.

