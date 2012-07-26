FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to submit plan to lenders after political OK-source
#Market News
July 26, 2012

Greece to submit plan to lenders after political OK-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 26 (Reuters) - Greece will submit its plan to cut 11.7 billion euros over the next two years to the troika of foreign lenders after political leaders approve the measures later on Thursday, a Greek finance ministry official said.

“No issue has been closed with the troika. There’s goodwill and we’re on a good course,” the official said after a meeting between the finance minister and visiting troika officials.

“We have a complete proposal, we haven’t submitted it to them yet. We outlined the basic policies and directions.”

