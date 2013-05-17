Greece's EU/IMF lenders maintain 2013 privatisation target

ATHENS, May 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s foreign lenders have maintained the country’s privatisation revenue target of 2.6 billion euros for the year, and left the country’s overall debt outlook unchanged from a previous assessment, according to a report released on Friday.

In a final version of a report summarizing their latest inspection of Greek finances, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund said the country must collect 2.6 billion euros ($3.36 billion) from asset sales by the end of this year.

A draft version of the report obtained by Reuters on Monday forecast a lower privatisation revenue target for 2013 of 2 billion euros.

The final report also said the country must take additional fiscal measures worth 2.1 percent of gross domestic product by 2016, or about 4 billion euros, to meet its budget goals. The draft version had put the 2016 fiscal gap at 2.2 percent of GDP.