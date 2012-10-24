FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says still seeking concessions on austerity plan
October 24, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Greece says still seeking concessions on austerity plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Greece’s government is still trying to win additional concessions from foreign lenders on an austerity plan even though the bulk of negotiations have been completed, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told parliament on Wednesday.

“To a great extent, the negotiations have been completed,” Stournaras said. “But even now, we are trying for improvements.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Stournaras said the package of austerity cuts and reforms had been finalized and was ready to be put to parliament next week.

