FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says makes progress in talks with EU/IMF lenders
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Greece says makes progress in talks with EU/IMF lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 4 (Reuters) - Greece has made progress on all fronts in the latest round of negotiations with the country’s lenders on Thursday, its finance minister said ahead of Monday’s Eurogroup meeting to decide on unlocking further 8.1 billion euros in aid.

Talks between Athens and its EU/IMF lenders have stumbled over plans to reform the public sector, with Greek officials saying they will not meet those targets by an end-of-the-week deadline set the lenders.

Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said talks would continue through Sunday.

Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, tasked with overhauling the public sector, told reporters talks were “tough” and would continue on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.