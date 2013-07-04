Greece says makes progress in talks with EU/IMF lenders

ATHENS, July 4 (Reuters) - Greece has made progress on all fronts in the latest round of negotiations with the country’s lenders on Thursday, its finance minister said ahead of Monday’s Eurogroup meeting to decide on unlocking further 8.1 billion euros in aid.

Talks between Athens and its EU/IMF lenders have stumbled over plans to reform the public sector, with Greek officials saying they will not meet those targets by an end-of-the-week deadline set the lenders.

Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said talks would continue through Sunday.

Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, tasked with overhauling the public sector, told reporters talks were “tough” and would continue on Friday.