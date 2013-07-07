FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, troika talks make progress, deal likely on Monday- IMF official
July 7, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Greece, troika talks make progress, deal likely on Monday- IMF official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greece made good progress in its talks with international lenders and a deal will likely emerge on Monday before a Eurrogroup meeting decides on releasing further bailout aid, the IMF’s mission chief in Greece said on Sunday.

“We made very good progress. I hope we will conclude tomorrow morning before the Eurogroup meeting,” Poul Thomsen, head of the international Monetary fund’s mission to Greece told reporters on Sunday after lengthy talks with Greek officials.

Greece’s Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said he is optimistic that a deal will be reached on Monday.

“I am optimistic that we will have a deal tomorrow morning before the Eurogroup meeting,” the minister said.

