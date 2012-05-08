FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leftist leader says Greece's bailout pledges are null
May 8, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Leftist leader says Greece's bailout pledges are null

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s commitment to an EU/IMF rescue deal has become null after voters rejected pro-bailout parties in a general election on Sunday, the leader of the Left Coalition party said on Tuesday.

Alexis Tsipras, who was given a mandate on Tuesday to form a government after his party came in second, said banks should come under state control and called for an international commission to investigate whether Greece’s debt is legal.

“The popular verdict clearly renders the bailout deal null,” Tsipras told reporters.

