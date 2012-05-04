FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Folli, Koc seal Greek-Turkish island marina deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 4, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Folli, Koc seal Greek-Turkish island marina deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s luxury retailer Folli Follie and Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding have teamed up to operate a small marina on the Greek island of Lesbos, in a rare instance of cooperation between the long-standing rivals.

The deal, announced by both firms on Friday, comes as debt-laden Greece pins its hopes on tourism to kick-start an economy now in the fifth straight year of recession.

Greece and Turkey have come to the brink of war on several occasions, most recently in 1996 over territorial disputes in the Aegean, but relations have since improved.

Folli and Turkey’s Setur Servis Turistik, a unit of Koc Holding, have signed a contract to operate the marina on the Aegean island of Lesbos near Turkey for 40 years for 250,000 euros annually.

“I strongly believe in this cooperation which will yield the most for all the involved parties, since sea tourism in the Mediterranean has been on the rise in recent years,” said Ibrahim Tamer Hasimoglu, head of strategic planning for Koc Holding.

According to the Greek-Turkish Chamber of Northern Greece, the country ranks among the top five foreign investors in Turkey with more than 4.56 billion euros in the last five years.

Its biggest investment was completed in 2007, when its largest lender National Bank acquired Finansbank , paying a total of about 4 billion euros.

Turkish investments in Greece are mainly in food retail and clothing. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.