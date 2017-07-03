ANKARA, July 3 Turkey strongly condemned the
Greek coastguard on Monday for firing on a Turkish freighter in
the Aegean Sea and called it an "disproportionate" act that
disregarded the most basic right of human life.
Earlier the captain of the freighter said the Greek coast
guard had opened fire on his vessel after he refused an order to
dock at a port in the Aegean Sea.
"There is no justification ... for firing on an unarmed
commercial ship carrying freight between two Turkish ports," the
foreign ministry said in a statement. "Our sole consolation is
that nobody was killed or injured as a result of the incident."
