Greece suspends state broadcaster to save money, staff protest
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Greece suspends state broadcaster to save money, staff protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 11 (Reuters) - Greece said it was temporarily closing state broadcaster ERT on Tuesday to lay off staff and slim down the organisation as part of budget cuts, drawing protests from workers and junior partners in the ruling coalition.

The announcement was one of the most drastic measures yet to pare down the country’s public institutions as part of austerity measures imposed on Greece as a condition of its bailout.

“At a time when the Greek people are enduring sacrifices, there is no room for delay, hesitation or tolerance for sacred cows,” government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said in a televised statement aired on the state broadcaster.

