Greek unemployment hits new record of 22.5 pct in April

ATHENS, July 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate scaled a new record high of 22.5 percent in April from a revised 22 percent in March, the country’s statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday, as a fifth year of recession continued to take its toll on the labour market.

Greece depends on financial aid from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, who have imposed budget cuts that have caused a wave of corporate closures and triggered job losses.

Unemployment in Greece is almost twice the average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the euro.