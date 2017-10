ATHENS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate scaled a new record high of 24.4 percent in June from an upwardly revised 23.5 percent in May, the country’s statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday, as a deep, austerity-fuelled recession continued to take a toll on the labour market.

Unemployment in Greece is more than twice the average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the euro.