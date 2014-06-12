FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Q1 unemployment stable at 27.8 pct
June 12, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Greek Q1 unemployment stable at 27.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 27.8 percent in the first three months of the year compared to the previous quarter, data from the country’s statistics service showed on Thursday.

About 71 percent of Greece’s 1.34 million jobless are long-term unemployed, meaning they have been out of work for at least 12 months, the figures showed.

Greece has already published monthly unemployment figures through March, which differ from quarterly data because they are based on different samples. Quarterly figures are not seasonally adjusted.

Hit hard by austerity policies, Greece’s annual average unemployment rate reached 27.3 percent in 2013 from 24.2 percent in the previous year. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by Deepa Babington)

