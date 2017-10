ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Greece’s unemployment rate climbed to a new record of 26 percent in September from a revised 25.3 percent in August, the country’s statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

The slump in the Greece’s austerity-hit economy, now in its fifth year of recession, has taken its toll on the labour market, putting Greek unemployment at more than double the euro zone average of 11.6 percent in September.