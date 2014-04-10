Greek unemployment dips to 26.7 pct in January

ATHENS, April 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s unemployment rate dipped to 26.7 percent in January from a downwardly revised 27.2 percent in the previous month, the country’s statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

The reading, more than twice the euro zone’s average of 11.9 percent in February and still hovering near record highs, reflects the impact of Greece’s six-year, austerity-fuelled recession.

The seasonally adjusted reading is the lowest unemployment figure since February 2013. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)