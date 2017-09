ATHENS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s unemployment rate rose further to a new record of 28 percent in November from a downwardly revised 27.7 percent in the previous month, the country’s statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

The reading - more than twice the euro zone’s record-high average of 12.1 percent in November - highlights the impact of Greece’s prolonged, austerity-fuelled recession on the labour market.