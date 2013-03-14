FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Q4 unemployment climbs to 26 pct
March 14, 2013

Greek Q4 unemployment climbs to 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate rose to 26 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 from 24.8 percent in the previous three-month period as economic activity slumped, the country’s statistics service said on Thursday.

It was the highest quarterly unemployment rate since this data series started in 1998. The jobless rate in the last quarter of 2011 was 20.7 percent.

Greece has already published monthly unemployment figures up to December.. The quarterly data are based on a bigger survey sample and provide detailed figures for each sector of the economy.

