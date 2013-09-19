FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek quarterly unemployment falls for first time in almost 4 years
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 9:08 AM / 4 years ago

Greek quarterly unemployment falls for first time in almost 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate dropped slightly to 27.1 percent in the second quarter of 2013 from 27.4 percent in the previous three-month period as economic activity slumped, the country’s statistics service said on Thursday.

It was the first drop in quarterly unemployment since the third quarter of 2009 but still near a record level hit in the first quarter.

Greece has already published monthly unemployment figures up to June, which differ from quarterly figures because they are based on different samples.

