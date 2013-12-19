Greek unemployment eases for second quarter in a row in Q3

ATHENS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate fell to 27 percent in the third quarter of 2013 from 27.1 percent in the previous three-month period as the pace of the economy’s contraction eased, the country’s statistics service said on Thursday.

It was the second consecutive drop in quarterly unemployment but the rate was still near a record level of 27.4 percent earlier this year.

Greece has already published monthly unemployment figures up to September, which differ from quarterly figures because they are based on different samples. Quarterly figures are seasonally adjusted.