Greek unemployment falls to 25.7 pct in September
December 11, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Greek unemployment falls to 25.7 pct in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate fell to 25.7 percent in September from a upwardly revised 26 percent rate in August as the country’s six-year recession eases, Greek statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

September’s reading was the lowest since August 2012 when unemployment stood at 25.5 percent. The record high was set in September 2013, when unemployment hit 28 percent.

Greece’s unemployment is coming down from record highs as the economy stabilises after a severe six-year recession but remains at more than double the euro zone average of 11.5 percent in September. The Greek economy is projected to expand by 0.6 percent this year. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)

