Greek unemployment steady at 25.8 pct in November
February 12, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Greek unemployment steady at 25.8 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate was steady at 25.8 percent in November, the country’s statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday, as the economy emerged from a six-year recession.

November’s reading remained the lowest since August 2012 when unemployment stood at 25.5 percent. The record high was set in September 2013, when unemployment hit 28 percent.

Joblessness has come down since as the economy stabilised after a severe slump but remains more than double the euro zone’s average of 11.4 percent in November.

The economy is projected to have expanded by 0.7 percent last year, with recovery expected to gain traction this year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

