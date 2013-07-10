Greek labour unions call 24-hour strike on July 16

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek labour unions on Wednesday called a 24-strike on July 16 to protest against planned public sector layoffs demanded by the country’s international lenders in exchange for more funds.

The country’s largest private and public sector unions GSEE and ADEDY, which combined represent about 2.5 million workers, have staged repeated strikes since the debt crisis broke out in late 2009.

“The government and the lenders need to finally realise that we are people - we won’t become numbers,” GSEE said in a statement.