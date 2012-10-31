Greek labour unions call general strike for Nov 6-7

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greece’s two biggest labour unions called a 48-hour strike for Nov. 6-7 to protest against the latest wave of austerity measures demanded by foreign lenders set to be voted in parliament next week.

“We will strike to stop the measures from being voted in parliament,” Ilias Iliopoulos, general secretary of public sector union ADEDY said on Wednesday. “We won’t allow the government to hurt Greek people any more.”

Private sector union GSEE, the country’s largest representing about 2 million workers, is also joining the walkout.