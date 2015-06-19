FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House reiterates Greece and creditors should work together
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

White House reiterates Greece and creditors should work together

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Greece and its creditors should work together to find a solution to the debt impasse, a senior adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday.

Caroline Atkinson, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, reiterated in a briefing in Brasilia that the White House believes it is important for both sides to look for a way forward.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default. Bank withdrawals have accelerated and government revenue has slumped as Athens and international creditors remain deadlocked over an aid-for-reform deal. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)

