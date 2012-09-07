FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Van Rompuy urges Greece to tackle reforms
September 7, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

EU's Van Rompuy urges Greece to tackle reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Greece must focus on structural reforms, including taking on vested interests, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said during a visit to Athens on Friday.

He said Europe remained committed to the debt-stricken country as long as it showed it was willing to deliver on its promises.

“I have no doubt that Greece’s future is in the euro area,” he told a news conference alongside Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras. “As long as the Greek authorities stay fully committed to these objectives and deliver results, I can assure you that the European institutions and each and every member state will remain committed.”

