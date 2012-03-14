Greek finance minister to quit after taking over party helm

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos on Wednesday said he would resign from his post once he is formally elected leader of his socialist PASOK party.

Venizelos is expected to take over at the helm of PASOK on Sunday, when he runs unopposed for the party leadership.

“Once I take over at the helm of the biggest party in parliament, I will have to devote myself to these new duties,” he told the Alpha television channel in commments to be aired later on Wednesday.

He said he expected elections would be held in about six to seven weeks -- in line with previous comments by government officials who have said elections would likely be held in late April or early May.