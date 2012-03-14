FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finance minister to quit after taking over party helm
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 6 years ago

Greek finance minister to quit after taking over party helm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos on Wednesday said he would resign from his post once he is formally elected leader of his socialist PASOK party.

Venizelos is expected to take over at the helm of PASOK on Sunday, when he runs unopposed for the party leadership.

“Once I take over at the helm of the biggest party in parliament, I will have to devote myself to these new duties,” he told the Alpha television channel in commments to be aired later on Wednesday.

He said he expected elections would be held in about six to seven weeks -- in line with previous comments by government officials who have said elections would likely be held in late April or early May.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.