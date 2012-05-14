FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2012 / 6:00 PM / in 5 years

Greek Socialist leader says not optimistic about forming coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 14 (Reuters) - Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday he was not optimistic that a coalition government could be formed a week after an inconclusive election but urged all parties participating in talks to fight until a solution was reached.

“Things are very difficult. I‘m not optimistic,” Venizelos said after a second day of talks between party leaders and the country’s president foundered over disagreement about an international bailout keeping the country afloat.

President Karolos Papoulias has summoned all parties in parliament apart from the ultra right to a third day of talks on Tuesday.

