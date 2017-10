ATHENS, July 26 (Reuters) - Greek political leaders will resume talks on Monday to hammer out a 2013-14 budget cut plan their country needs to qualify for further bailout funds, Socialist PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos said on Thursday.

“We will continue talks on Monday,” Venizelos told reporters after a three-hour meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and moderate Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis.